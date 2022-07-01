12th Eduverse-Jnana Degula expo in Bengaluru this weekend

The 12th edition of the DH-PV Eduverse-Jnana Degula will be held on Saturday and Sunday, providing a platform for students to get career guidance and options they can pursue.

Eduverse-Jnana Degula will be held on July 2 and 3 at the Jayamahal Palace Hotel grounds. Registration begins at 9 am and entry is free. The participating students will also get lunch coupons.

The two-day premier education expo will cater to students in Classes 11 and 12 or pre-university, who want to appear for CET, NEET, COMED-K and aspire to get admitted into top colleges.

The students will receive specific career guidance on medical, dental, engineering and a host of other professional courses.

The expo presents an opportunity for students to meet and interact with experts, while over 40 top colleges will be under one roof to address queries.

The 12th edition of Eduverse-Jnana Degula promises to be the largest gathering of students and educational institutions in Karnataka.

Day one on July 2 will have general counselling on multiple subjects by Dr Ali Khwaja at 10 am. This will be followed by COMED-K counselling by Shantaram Nayak at 11 am. Then, A S Ravi will provide counselling on CET and NEET at 12 pm.

Srinivasa Murthy D V, retired deputy director of Technical Education, presently PRO of KEA, will be present.

On July 3, the second day, Shantaram Nayak will offer counselling in COMED-K at 10.30 am followed by guidance by experts on CET and NEET at 12 pm.