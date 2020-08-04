16,000 cusecs water released from Kabini dam

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Aug 04 2020, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2020, 14:19 ist
DH Photo

With copious rains in the Kabini catchment areas, around 16,000 cusecs water was released into the river from the Kabini dam, in H D Kote taluk, on Tuesday morning.

The office of the Executive Engineer, Kabini Reservoir Division, H D Kote taluk, Mysuru district, had issued a flood alert earlier, asking the people residing in villages on the downstream of the river, to move to safer places.

The inflow into the dam has increased to 13,000 cusecs on Tuesday morning. As there is heavy rain in the Kabini catchment areas, the inflow into the dam is expected to rise further. As the dam has reached the maximum level, the outflow may rise up to 20,000 cusecs, the flood alert cautioned.

The officials have requested the people of villages living on both sides of the river downstream to shift to safer places, along with their property and cattle.

Kabini
H D Kote
Karnataka
Dam

