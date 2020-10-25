20,000 tabs to be given to students through Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project

Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade said that through the Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP), 20,000 tabs and 10,000 laptops will be distributed among students at a cost of Rs 21 crore. Under the Yantrasri Yojana, farm equipment worth Rs 15 crore will be purchased and farming on 8,000 acres of land will be taken up.

He was speaking at a programme organised to mark his 53rd Vardhanthi celebrations at Dharmasthala.

He said that under the Vatsalya programme, housing for destitutes and necessary facilities will be given. Already, 10,400 destitute families have been identified and a sum of Rs 2 crore will be utilised for their welfare. Rs 10 crore has been set aside for the revival of 150 lakes in Karnataka.

"The work on Naturopathy hospital at Nelamangala in Bengaluru is in the final stage. Health services at the Naturopathy hospital will be started at the earliest. The work on the extension of the Annapoorna dining hall, online booking of Sevas and extension of commercial complex at Dharmasthala, will also be taken up," he added.

Under the Dharmothana Trust, over 250 old temples have been given a new lease of life in Karnataka. A sum of Rs 14 crore has been given for the construction of 1,135 temples in the state in the past one year.

Yakshagana performance by 30 artistes has been arranged for one month. The Yakshagana artistes of Dharmasthala Mela will start Seve Bayalata after the Lakshadeepotsava, he added.

Former vice chancellor of Folklore University Dr K Chinnappa Gowda also spoke on the occasion.