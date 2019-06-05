36 additional procedures under Arogya Karnataka

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has now authorised the general duties, medical officers and chief medical officers, to perform 36 additional procedures under the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka scheme.

These are the procedures that previously specialists should have attended to. Some of these include treatment of dengue, urinary tract infection, trauma, rickets, dysentery, pneumonia, all of which are in the routine ward only.

The government, in its order, has, however, warned general practitioners against making unnecessary admissions only to be able to avail of benefits under the scheme.

An official with the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust told DH that even previously, general practitioners were performing the procedures. However, now they would be authorised for this under the scheme.

“In some hospitals, specialists are working on a rotation basis. To avoid unnecessary referrals elsewhere, we have enabled general practitioners to attend to the cases. We can hence, prevent referrals to private hospitals as well,” said the source.