42 new coronavirus cases in Karnataka, total infections crosses 900 mark

42 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, tally goes over 900

PTI
PTI,
  • May 12 2020, 18:36 ist
  • updated: May 12 2020, 18:36 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

Total number of COVID-19 infections in Karnataka has breached 900 mark, with the state reporting 42 new corona positive cases, the health department said on Tuesday.

Interestingly, Hassan that had not reported a single case so far, has confirmed five new infections.

"42 new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon.... Till date 904 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 31 deaths and 426 discharges," the department said in its bulletin.

42 new cases include- fifteen from Bagalkote, nine from Dharwad, five from Hassan, three from Bengaluru urban, two each from Dakshina Kannada, Yadgir and Bidar, and one each from Ballari, Chikkaballapura, Mandya and Kalaburagi.

Among the cases, 25 are with travel history to Ahmedabad in Gujarat, six are with travel history to Mumbai in Maharashtra, seven are contacts of patients already tested positive, two are from containment zone in Bidar, one with history of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and the others contact is under tracing.

At least four out of these 42 cases are children. 

