5 cops suspended over 'lock-up' death in Sindagi PS

The Sindagi police had taken into custody Devindra Sangogi (37) on charge of raping a 13-year-old girl at a village

DHNS
DHNS, Vijayapura,
  • Aug 30 2021, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2021, 00:51 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A day after a rape-accused hanged himself inside the lock-up of the Sindagi police station, Vijayapura Superintendent of Police H D Anandkumar ordered the suspension of the sub-inspector and four constables for dereliction of duty.

Sindagi sub-inspector S H Hosamani, constables S B Naad, Gururaj Maashyal, Anand Patil and P L Patted have been placed under suspension.

The Sindagi police had taken into custody Devindra Sangogi (37) on charge of raping a 13-year-old girl at a village in the taluk on Saturday.

The accused was allegedly found hanging in the police station toilet.

The family members of Sangogi had on Sunday protested in front of the police station blaming police torture for the death.

Karnataka
India News

