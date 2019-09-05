60 may be retirement age for Arjuna too

For 59-year-old Arjuna, the howdah elephant, Dasara-2019 is likely to be the last opportunity to carry the golden howdah during Jamboo Savari. As per the Supreme Court directions and Union government’s guidelines, no elephant aged above 60 years is supposed to task with heavy and stressful duty.

Arjuna, who is participating in Dasara for the last 20 years, carried the howdah eight times. He will be 60 years old by Dasara-2020.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), Male Mahadeshwara Hill, V Yedukondalu said as per the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, elephants above 60 years housed in camps or temples, cannot be used for any task. However, it can be decided based on the health condition of the animal, after certification by veterinarians.

Arjuna was captured in 1968 at Kakanakote forest and is housed at Balle camp in HD Kote taluk, Mysuru district. Arjuna is not limited to Dasara procession. He is considered as a trouble-shooter, as he was a part of taming and capturing several rogue elephants. In addition, the Forest department used his services in several tiger rescue operations.

The Forest department officials are looking for a successor to Arjuna. The chances for Abhimanyu are high. Abhimanyu, 53, has a good experience of Dasara. He is participating in the festival for the past 20 years. Abhimanyu was captured at Hebballa forest in Kodagu district in 1977.

As per a study conducted by the Laboratory for Conservation of Endangered Species at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, Dasara procession is stressful for elephants.

According to D Rajkumar, managing trustee of Wildlife Conservation Foundation, stress level increases when the elephants are mounted with heavy loads. This has been proved in a test on blood samples of such jumbos.

Since 1971, an idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari is placed in the howdah for the Dasara procession. Since then, four elephants — Rajendra, Drona, Balarama and Arjuna — have carried the golden howdah.

Rajendra was the first elephant to carry the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari on the golden howdah. Later, Drona did the honours. Drona carried the golden howdah for 18 years, before being electrocuted, while grazing in 1998 at the age of 62.

After Drona, Balarama carried the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari inside the golden howdah between 1999 and 2011. Since 2012, Arjuna is carrying the howdah as Balarama reduced weight and his movement was slow. However, he is still participating in Dasara at the age of 61.