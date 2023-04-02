Additional city buses for IPL match today

Udbhavi Balakrishna
Udbhavi Balakrishna, DHNS,
  • Apr 02 2023, 00:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2023, 06:22 ist
Cricket fans purchasing Sunday Royal Challengers Bangalore VS Mumbai Indians IPL Cricket Match ticket at Sri Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo

BMTC will operate additional trips to accommodate fans watching the Indian Premier League matches in the city.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is set to take on Mumbai Indians in their first home game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. 

A senior BMTC official told DH that on the days RCB plays in the city, between April 2 and May 21, around 25 additional buses will be plying to and from the stadium, especially at night. More buses may be deployed as per public demand, he added.

For bus trips scheduled after 11 pm, tickets will be priced one-and-half times the regular fares, based on the night service rates, the official said.

The bus routes operating from the stadium are as follows: SBS-1K and SBS-13K to Kadugodi bus stand via HAL Road and Hoodi Road respectively, G-2 to Sarjapur, G-3 to Electronic City, G-4 to Bannerghatta National Park, G-6 to Kengeri KHB quarters via MCTC - Nayandahalli, G-7 to Janapriya Township (Magadi Road), G-8 to Nelamangala, G-9 to Yelahanka 5th phase, G-10 to R K Hegde Nagar via Nagawara, G-11 to Bagaluru (Hennur Road), and KBS-12HK to Hosakote.

IPL
Bengaluru
Sports News
Cricket

