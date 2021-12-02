All India Institute of Speech and Hearing phone-in programme on December 3

All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) is organising a Facebook live phone-in programme on ‘Welfare Measures for Persons with Disabilities', on December 3, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The phone-in programme will cover the basic welfare services provided by the government to persons with communication disorders. R Prashanth, Medical Social Worker, department of clinical services is the resource person to the programme to be held from 11 am to 11.30 am.

Tele-mode

AIISH is also organising another phone-in programme on the topic ‘Accessibility to persons with communication disabilities through tele-mode’ on December 3 from 11.30 am to 12 noon, as part of International day of persons with disabilities. The phone-in programme will focus on tele services available at AIISH for persons with communication disabilities. Dr R Yashaswini, Clinical supervisor, Tele centre for persons with communication disorders will be the resource person.

AIISH caters to persons with speech, language, hearing related problems and swallowing disorders. Assessment and rehabilitation services are provided to paediatric, adult and geriatric groups for any type of communication difficulties, in person or through tele/virtual modes.