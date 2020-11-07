Be liberal in granting leave to Covid-19 hit staff: Karnataka govt to employers

The Karnataka government on Friday requested all public and private sector employers to be liberal in granting leave for staffers infected by the coronavirus and are under home quarantine.

Additional Chief Secretary-Labour Department Rajkumar Khatri, in an official note said, the period during which workers affected by Covid-19 are under quarantine should not be considered as unauthorised leave.

In case any employee was unable to work due to Covid-19 and does not have leave left in his account, then employers can allow for transfer of leaves remaining with other employees and to use them as per rules.

The request by the government came following a direction from the Karnataka High Court based on a public interest litigation.

Employers can grant special holiday in case there were no leave remaining or if the employers are unable to approve leave on their own, it said, adding this can be decided through a consultation between employers and the workers.

Also, employers can allow an employee to avail in advance the leave that may be applied for in the future, in case he or she has used up all their leave. it added.