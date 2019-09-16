Belagavi man reaps rich rewards at World Rlys Athletics

Vishwambhar Kolekar, a travelling ticket examiner (TTE) in South Western Railway of Bengaluru Division, and a native of Khanapur in the district, has made waves at the World Railways Athletics Championship, at Trutnov in Czech Republic, with two gold medals and a silver in middle distance events.

In the meet, organised by International Railways Sports Association, clinched gold medal in 1,500 metres while managing to win a silver in 800 metres. On the concluding day of the two-day meet on Sept 12, Vishwambhar plucked his second gold medals in 4X400 metres relay.

Kolekar trained under the watchful eyes of Ayyappa Muralidhar and Laxman Kolekar.