Belagavi man reaps rich rewards at World Rlys Athletics

  Sep 16 2019
  • updated: Sep 16 2019, 23:07pm ist
Vishambar Kolekar, a TTE with SWR, won two gold medals and a silver in the recently concluded World Railways Athletics C'ship in Czech Republic.

Vishwambhar Kolekar, a travelling ticket examiner (TTE) in South Western Railway of Bengaluru Division, and a native of Khanapur in the district, has made waves at the World Railways Athletics Championship, at Trutnov in Czech Republic, with two gold medals and a silver in middle distance events.

In the meet, organised by International Railways Sports Association, clinched gold medal in 1,500 metres while managing to win a silver in 800 metres. On the concluding day of the two-day meet on Sept 12, Vishwambhar plucked his second gold medals in 4X400 metres relay.

Kolekar trained under the watchful eyes of Ayyappa Muralidhar and Laxman Kolekar.

 

