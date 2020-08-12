Bengaluru-bound bus catches fire, survivors recall nightmare

The presence of mind and courage saved the lives of more than 25 passengers of Bengaluru-bound ill-fated bus that caught fire in the Hiriyur taluk of the district in which five were charred to death in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Some of the survivors shared their experiences with DH. Excerpts:

"I was still asleep when the incident took place. I awoke after hearing people screaming. The fire had spread near my seat. I hit the window glass with force and broke it. I managed to jump out of the bus. Now I am alive," these are the words of Basavaraj Kodihal, who is undergoing treatment at the general hospital in Hiriyur town.

He hails from Chadachana taluk, Vijayapura district. He was working in the BMTC workshop in Bengaluru. He was home for three months after the lockdown was enforced to contain Covid-19. He was returning to Bengaluru for work. He was in the last seat of the bus with his friend Prashanth.

Recalling the incident, he said "when the bus was off the national highway, I realised something went wrong. After noticing the flames, my suspicion was confirmed. As the engine caught fire, getting down from the vehicle through the door was impossible. I noticed people jumping out of the bus by breaking windows. So I also followed it. My leg sustained injuries. With the help of my friend, I rescued two children but I could not rescue the remaining co-passengers," he explained.

Recalling the fire mishap, he said a woman who was seated in the front seat was charred to death as her seat was close to the engine. It was very painful to watch, Basavaraj said with tearful eyes.

Panduranga Chawan, who is serving as a doctor in the Vijayapura District General hospital also jumped out of the bus to save his life. He was heading towards Bengaluru on official duty. He too has sustained burn injuries. He phoned the ambulance service and helped shift injured passengers to the hospital in time. Most passengers sustained burn injuries. "I am alive now and it is nothing but a miracle," he added.

Furnishing details of the incident, Superintendent of Police G Radhika said the incident took place around 3:45 am. There was ample time to get down from the bus for passengers. But some burnt to death as they were fast asleep. Some passengers tried to wake up women and children who were asleep. But the situation was going south and they could not be rescued. "We are collecting information on the bus driver."