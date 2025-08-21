<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The explosion of a country bomb at a school at Palakkad district in Kerala has triggered panic as well as political row.</p><p>The explosion took place at the Vyasa Vidya Peethom primary school at Vadakanthara in Palakkad on Wednesday evening. </p><p>A ten year old student escaped with minor injuries after he threw the object found at the school premises without knowing that it was an explosive. An elderly woman was also reported to have suffered minor injuries.</p>.Chhattisgarh: One-sided lover's parcel bomb plot foiled; explosive smuggling racket busted.<p>Subsequent police searches found four more similar explosives at the school premises.</p><p>Sources said that the explosives were believed to be kept for trapping wild boars.</p><p>The school is managed by RSS workers and hence CPI(M) and Congress alleged that the explosives were kept ready for unleashing violence in the state ahead of the elections. </p><p>CPI(M) alleged that RSS training camps used to be held at the school. CPI(M) and DYFI also demanded that all RSS sakhas should be raided for explosives.</p><p>The BJP-RSS camps alleged of a conspiracy behind spotting explosives at the school.</p><p>The Palakkad north police registered a case by invoking sections of the Explosive Substance Act also. The district education authorities also launched a probe into the incident.</p>