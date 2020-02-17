Bidar school play: Advance bail plea adjourned to Feb 25

The anticipatory bail plea moved by Shaheen Education Foundation (SEF) President Abdul Khadeer and others over staging a play referring the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has been has been adjourned till February 25 by the the Principal District and Sessions Court.

The public prosecutor raised objections for the anticipatory bail on the ground that the SEF president might influence the probe.

The advocate for the SEF pointed out that it was one of the famous educational institutions. He pleaded for the bail promising that the president and directors would cooperate with the investigation.

After the arguments concluded for the day, the judge adjourned the hearing till February 25.