Bizman had 'prepared' his family to die, say cops

Omprakash Bhattacharya, a businessman who shot four of his family members and killed himself, had explained his problem to the family members and brainwashed them to die, said police.

Omprakash killed his wife Nikitha (26), his father Nagaraj Bhattacharya (65), mother Hemalatha (60) and son Arya Krishna (4), on the outskirts of Gundlupet town, during the wee hours of Friday.

Omprakash had decided to kill his family members before committing suicide. He had made all the preparations in advance. Superintendent of Police H D Ananda Kumar said that none of the family members had objected to his plan. Omprakash had prepared them mentally to die by explaining his helplessness. He called a friend just before the incident and told him he had failed in life and apologised to him.

The police are collecting information about Omprakash’s business and have seized his mobile phones and laptops.