BJP protests against K'taka neta's cow slaughter remark

BJP stages demo against Karnataka minister's statement on cow slaughter and power tariff hike

The protests took place in Bengaluru, Chikkaballapura, Mysuru, Davangere and a few other parts of the state

PT
PT, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 05 2023, 15:20 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2023, 15:44 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday staged protests against Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh's statement that if buffaloes can be slaughtered, why not cows.

The party also condemned the Congress government in the state for increasing power tariff by Rs 2.89 per unit, which happened at a time when the government introduced 'Gruha Jyothi' scheme offering 200 units of electricity free.

Referring to the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, which is also known as anti-cow slaughter law, Venkatesh had said on Saturday in Mysuru that the government will revisit the law.

Also Read: BJP warns of agitation if govt tinkers with cow Act in Karnataka

His argument was that the previous BJP government had promulgated the law, which allowed slaughter of buffaloes. Responding to a question on the difficulties faced by farmers in managing aged cows, the minister shared his own example where he had to get an earthmover to bury his dead cow.

The protests took place in Bengaluru, Chikkaballapura, Mysuru, Davangere and a few other parts of the state.

In Mysuru, the BJP workers raised slogans against the Congress government for its decision to revisit the anti-cow slaughter law.

They also held placards which read, "BJP demands the Congress government to continue the anti-cow slaughter law."

The protestors alleged that the Congress has conflicting policies, where it is giving electricity free while on the other it has hiked the power tariff.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Bengaluru
Karnataka Politics
BJP
cow slaughter

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Sacred Games', 'Mirzapur' in 50 all-time Indian hits

'Sacred Games', 'Mirzapur' in 50 all-time Indian hits

Video: Company locks up employees inside office

Video: Company locks up employees inside office

Women suffer more due to climate emergencies

Women suffer more due to climate emergencies

Masks off, Japanese get trained in 'Hollywood' smiles

Masks off, Japanese get trained in 'Hollywood' smiles

DH Toon | Odisha train tragedy: Who is accountable?

DH Toon | Odisha train tragedy: Who is accountable?

Experts flag risks as fortified rice supply expands

Experts flag risks as fortified rice supply expands

Odisha tragedy: Love poems found scattered on tracks

Odisha tragedy: Love poems found scattered on tracks

People form human chain along Yamuna against pollution

People form human chain along Yamuna against pollution

Disha Patani raises awareness on elephants

Disha Patani raises awareness on elephants

 