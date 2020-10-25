BJP will win bypolls, says Nalin Kumar Kateel

Karnataka BJP president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said the BJP will win all six constituencies, including the four Council elections, in the state. "There is a pro-BJP atmosphere in R R Nagar in Bengaluru," he said .

Speaking to reporters, he said that there is an anti-Congress wave in Sira against the Congress candidate, T B Jayachandra. The voters are aware of the pro-people programmes carried out by the BJP-led Yediyurappa government in Karnataka.

On the Congress allegation that the BJP is hand-in-glove with the JD(S) in the Council elections and the two by-elections, he said, the BJP does not require any alliance. "The party is only dependent on the pro-people programmes carried out by the BJP-led state and the central governments," he said.