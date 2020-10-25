BJP will win bypolls: Kateel

BJP will win bypolls, says Nalin Kumar Kateel

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Puttur,
  • Oct 25 2020, 09:08 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2020, 09:08 ist
Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka BJP president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said the BJP will win all six constituencies, including the four Council elections, in the state. "There is a pro-BJP atmosphere in R R Nagar in Bengaluru," he said .

Speaking to reporters, he said that there is an anti-Congress wave in Sira against the Congress candidate, T B Jayachandra. The voters are aware of the pro-people programmes carried out by the BJP-led Yediyurappa government in Karnataka.

On the Congress allegation that the BJP is hand-in-glove with the JD(S) in the Council elections and the two by-elections, he said, the BJP does not require any alliance. "The party is only dependent on the pro-people programmes carried out by the BJP-led state and the central governments," he said.

