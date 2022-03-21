Bommai condemns Tamil Nadu resolution against dam project

Condemning the resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly as illegal, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the Karnataka government would take all measures to ensure the implementation of the project.

“The resolution moved by Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly against Mekedatu project is illegal. The resolution by one state (Tamil Nadu) infringes on the rights of the other state (Karnataka), and is anti-people. This resolution shows that Tamil Nadu has no faith in the federal system,” Bommai said in a tweet.

After releasing the 177.25 tmcft water allocated to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka has the right on the remaining water. “Regardless of the political decision by Tamil Nadu, the state government will take all measures to implement the project,” he said.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah urged the central government to grant environmental clearance for the implementation of the project. “There is a double engine government of BJP at the Centre and the state. If the permission is not granted immediately, we will have to conclude that Central government is meting injustice to Karnataka and the state government is lying to us,” he said.

