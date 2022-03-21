Bommai condemns TN resolution against dam project

Bommai condemns Tamil Nadu resolution against dam project

Regardless of the political decision by Tamil Nadu, the state government will take all measures to implement Mekedatu project, the CM said

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 21 2022, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2022, 04:15 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI Photo

Condemning the resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly as illegal, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the Karnataka government would take all measures to ensure the implementation of the project.

“The resolution moved by Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly against Mekedatu project is illegal. The resolution by one state (Tamil Nadu) infringes on the rights of the other state (Karnataka), and is anti-people. This resolution shows that Tamil Nadu has no faith in the federal system,” Bommai said in a tweet.

After releasing the 177.25 tmcft water allocated to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka has the right on the remaining water. “Regardless of the political decision by Tamil Nadu, the state government will take all measures to implement the project,” he said.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah urged the central government to grant environmental clearance for the implementation of the project. “There is a double engine government of BJP at the Centre and the state. If the permission is not granted immediately, we will have to conclude that Central government is meting injustice to Karnataka and the state government is lying to us,” he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Karnataka
Tamil Nadu
Mekedatu
basavaraj bommai

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ukrainian refugees speak of half-empty cities, hunger

Ukrainian refugees speak of half-empty cities, hunger

Zomato to soon start instant 10-minute food delivery

Zomato to soon start instant 10-minute food delivery

Rare copy of first Marvel comic sells for $2.4 million

Rare copy of first Marvel comic sells for $2.4 million

125-year-old yoga guru receives Padma Shri

125-year-old yoga guru receives Padma Shri

Prez Kovind confers Padma awards to 54 personalities

Prez Kovind confers Padma awards to 54 personalities

Odisha village shows the way for sparrow conservation

Odisha village shows the way for sparrow conservation

PM inspects antiquities repatriated to India from Aus

PM inspects antiquities repatriated to India from Aus

Actor Sonam Kapoor announces pregnancy

Actor Sonam Kapoor announces pregnancy

UN weighs listing Great Barrier Reef as 'in danger'

UN weighs listing Great Barrier Reef as 'in danger'

 