Bridges, roads submerged in Belagavi, Uttara Kannada

The water level in River Krishna and its tributaries have increased drastically following the incessant rain in the Western Ghats of Maharashtra.

The swollen rivers have left many bridges and roads in Belagavi district submerged, affecting the road connectivity in the region.

Heavy overnight rain in Khanapur and Londa has upped the water levels in Malaprabha, leaving two bridges in the taluk and one in Bailhongal taluk under water.

A staggering 59,653 cusecs of water was released into downstream at Rajapur barrage in Karnataka-Maharashtra border. Because of huge inflow into River Krishna, six low-lying bridges in Chikkodi taluk - Kallol-Yadur, Karadga-Bhoj, Bhojwadi-Kannur, Sidnal-Akkol, Jatrat-Bhiveshi and Malikwad-Dattawad, are still under water.

Almatti gets 40k cusecs

Almatti reservoir has continued to receive good inflow. On Monday, 47,302 cusecs of water flowed into the reservoir. The current storage of the dam stands at 39.985 tmcft, an increase of 4 tmcft in 24 hours. The inflow into the reservoir is expected to go further up in the next four to five days, according to Krishna Bhagya Jal Nigam Ltd.

Chandbawadi bridge over Pandri river, a tributary of Kali, has been submerged as many parts of Joida taluk in Uttara Kannada has been experiencing downpour for the last three days.

The road connectivity between Jagalpet and Castle Rock has been cut off, causing grave hardships to Ramanagar-bound students and the daily wagers from Kunaguni, Ivoli, Kuveshi, Konashet and surrounding villages. They are forced to take a 20-km detour via Anmod to reach Ramanagar.

Rains pound Mudigere

Heavy showers continue to pound Mudigere, Kottigehara and Banakal in Chikkamagaluru district. Kottigehara recorded a whopping 11 cm of rain in the last 24 hours (ending at 8 am on Monday).

A portion of a bridge connecting Paisari Darga to Kunjila in Napoklu, Kodagu district, has caved in following the showers. The water level in Lakshmanateertha river has increased with good spells of rain in its catchment.

Parts of north Karnataka witnessed moderate to heavy showers on Monday. Hubballi and Dharwad cities continued to experience downpour. Showers left the roads and low-lying areas in the twin cities waterlogged, causing inconvenience to the commuters. Light showers, accompanied by gusty winds lashed Hosapete town and surrounding areas. Overcast conditions prevailed through the day in many parts of the Mumbai-Karnataka and Hyderabad-Karnataka regions.