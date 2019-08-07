BSY to camp in Belagavi for 3 days

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will stay in Belagavi for three days to monitor flood situation and direct rescue and relief measures.

The chief minister, who arrived at Belagavi in the evening, said that a compensation of Rs 5 lakh would be paid to the families of people killed in flood-related mishaps.

He said that five companies each of National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Relief Force, eight columns of Army and two helicopters have been deputed for flood relief measures. As the situation was grim additional four companies of each of NDRF and SDRF will join the relief and rescue operations.

He said, officials have been directed to take assistance of non-government organisations for effective implementation of relief works. Yediyurappa said compensation of Rs 30 lakh will be paid immediately to the next kin of PSI Veeranna Latti killed in car accident near Kittur on Tuesday. Additional compensation of Rs 20 lakh will be given from disaster funds. Job will also be provided to the next kin of the deceased. He said that he would be visiting New Delhi on August 11 with the list of probable ministers to seek approval of central leaders.