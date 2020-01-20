CAA stir: M'luru cops issue notices to Kerala residents

The Mangaluru police have served notices to several women, children, government employees from Kerala for taking part in the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Mangaluru that turned violent on December 19.

Notices have been served to more than 650 people, identified as accused in the cases registered at Mangaluru North Police Station, asking them to appear before the station officer for inquiry. The police are also said to be preparing to serve notices to 2000 people.

According to sources, notices have already been served to women, students, patients and employees who visited the protest-hit areas.

Using tower dump, the police collected information from the mobile towers in State Bank, Bunder and surrounding areas on those who had used their mobile phones on December 19.

People from Kasargod, who had visited these areas on December 19 for various works, have also received notices from the police.

The notice warned of strict action if they fail to appear before the station officer for inquiry.

“The police have served a notice to a 54-year-old woman rolling beedi hailing from Chatthipadappu in Kasargod district. I had accompanied her to the police station. Bank employees, patients, students and women who had received the notice were waiting in the station for inquiry,” said DYFI state president Muneer Katipalla.

The police are alleging that people from Kerala were part of the violence. To prove it, they are suspecting all which is condemnable, he said.

Reacting to the notices, Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha said, “We have given them time to prove innocence. The inquiry will be conducted in a transparent manner.”

The Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation (SKSSF) had planned to stage a protest opposing the CAA in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mangaluru on December 19. Denying permission, the police had imposed Section 144 on December 19.

When protesters attempted to stage a protest violating the prohibitory orders, the police had resorted lathi-charge and opened fire, which claimed

two lives.