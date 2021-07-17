Cauvery Raita Hitarakshana Samiti president and former MP G Madegowda passes away

Cauvery Raita Hitarakshana Samiti president and former MP G Madegowda (94) passed away at a hospital in Bharatinagar in Mandya on Saturday.

Madegowda was undergoing treatment in the hospital for the last few days. Madegowda, also farmers’ leader was active in agitation over the River Cauvery water sharing issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Madegowda was elected as MLA six times from the Kirugavalu assembly segment. He also served as Minister for Mines and Geology between 1980 and 83 in Gundu Rao’s cabinet.

Madegowda shifted to Mandya after Kirugavalu merged with the Malavalli Assembly segment and he was elected as MP twice in 1989 and 1995. But, he tendered resignation for his MP position over the River Cauvery water distribution issue in 1996 and actively participated in the protest.

However, Madegowda lost to K R Pet Krishna in the bypoll in the same year. He also tasted defeat against M H Ambareesha in 1998. Later, he retired from active politics.

In 2003, Madegowda severely criticised the Congress government during the Cauvery protest over the river water sharing issue.

Madegowda also established Gandhi Bhavan Trust in Maddur.

Madegowda was survived by two sons former MLC Madhu G Madegowda, former director of Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences Dr G M Prakash and two daughters. The dead body will be kept for public view at Gandhi Bhavan in Bharatinagar and the final rites will be held at Hanumantanagar in Bharatinagar on Sunday.