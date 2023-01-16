Centre approves widening of highway in Tumakuru

Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said he has approved the widening of the NH-544E in Tumakuru district with an investment of Rs 166.58 cr to two lanes with paved shoulders from the Andhra Pradesh-Karnataka border to the Sira Section.
"The stretch is being taken up for widening to 2-Lane with paved shoulders as minimum standards of a National Highway. It will improve the inter-state connectivity between Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka," Gadkari tweeted.
