Centre responsible if agitating farmers fall sick, says HD Kumaraswamy

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday urged the Centre to hold talks with agitating farmers. The farmers' protest against the recent farm policies entered the fifth day in the national capital.

Considering the harsh weather conditions, the Centre will be responsible if any of the farmers face health problems, Kumaraswamy warned in a series of tweets.

The Delhi winter made anyone shiver, the JD(S) legislature party leader said. "It is not right to leave farmers in such an adverse condition during the Covid-19 pandemic in the interest of their health. The Centre will be responsible if any of the protesters face health problems. In this context, it is better to hear their plea at the earliest."

Urging the Centre to immediately intervene and discuss the issue with the protesting farmers, Kumaraswamy said such an intervention would be wise to remove suspicions against the government's intentions. "Otherwise, the suspicion among farmers and people will continue to grow further," he said.