Citing floods, Karnataka govt stops cloud seeding

The state government has halted the cloud seeding project implemented by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department, citing heavy rainfall in Karnataka, this monsoon.

Speaking to reporters, RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa said that he would review the terms and conditions of the cloud seeding agreement of the previous coalition government. "My personal view is that the project is unnecessary due to floods in Karnataka," he said.

The minister said that he would take a decision on whether the project should be continued, based on a report he has sought from the Department.

The previous government had approved cloud seeding for 2019-20 and 2020-21 at a cost of Rs 93 crore.