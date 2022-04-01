Clash-hit Srisailam returns to normal

A day before the fair, Srisailam in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, which was in grip of tension following clashes between the local traders and a group of devotees from Karnataka on Wednesday night, has largely returned to normal.

“With the prohibitory orders having been withdrawn, traders selling puja on the car street (ratha beedhi) and around the temple have opened shops and the mutt has resumed anna dasoha. A large number of devotees from various states have arrived in Srisailam for the Mallikarjuna Swamy rathotsava, which falls on Ugadi,” the officials of Panchacharya mutt told DH.

The youth from Bagalkot who sustained injuries in the Wednesday night clash is being treated in the ICU of Kurnool hospital. He is recovering, the officials added.

