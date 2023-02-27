Class 10 student at Siddaganga Mutt ends life

A 16-year-old boy, a class 10 student at Siddaganga Mutt, ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling of his hostel room on Sunday night.
Deceased has been identified as Lakshman, a native of Devaluru in Athani taluk of Belagavi district.
The student was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he failed to respond to treatment and died a while later. It was not known as to why he took the extreme step.
The Kyatasandra police have registered a case of unnatural death and investigation is underway.
