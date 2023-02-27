Class 10 student at Siddaganga Mutt ends life

Class 10 student at Siddaganga Mutt ends life

DHNS
DHNS, Tumakuru,
  Feb 27 2023, 22:44 ist
  updated: Feb 28 2023, 10:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 16-year-old boy, a class 10 student at Siddaganga Mutt, ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling of his hostel room on Sunday night.

Deceased has been identified as Lakshman, a native of Devaluru in Athani taluk of Belagavi district.

The student was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he failed to respond to treatment and died a while later. It was not known as to why he took the extreme step.

The Kyatasandra police have registered a case of unnatural death and investigation is underway.

