Class 10 student at Siddaganga Mutt ends life

A 16-year-old boy, a class 10 student at Siddaganga Mutt, ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling of his hostel room on Sunday night.

Deceased has been identified as Lakshman, a native of Devaluru in Athani taluk of Belagavi district.

The student was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he failed to respond to treatment and died a while later. It was not known as to why he took the extreme step.

The Kyatasandra police have registered a case of unnatural death and investigation is underway.