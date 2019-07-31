Coffee king VG Siddhartha's body found by police

The corpse of V G Siddhartha, founder-chairman of the chain of Cafe Coffee Day outlets, was traced on Wednesday morning. The cause of death is not yet confirmed.

The corpse was discovered on the banks of the river near Hoige Bazar by fishermen in the morning. It was later shifted to Wenlock mortuary for a post mortem.

With the discovery of Siddhartha's corpse, the massive search operation was withdrawn at 7.30 am, Vijaykumar Pujar of DK district disaster management cell told DH.



Siddhartha's mortal remains being brought to the Wenlock hospital, Mangaluru



Siddhartha was the son-in-law of former Karnataka chief minister S M Krishna. He was missing since Monday night, and was last seen from the bridge over the Netravati river near Mangaluru.

He had purportedly written a letter to the board, alleging pressure from a private equity partner and harassment by Income Tax officials.

Founded in 1996, the company’s cafe network stands at 1,751 stores spread across 243 cities in India. The company, Coffee Day Enterprises, in which Siddhartha owned a 53% stake, had a revenue of Rs 4,466.79 crore in FY19 against a net profit of Rs 127.51 crore. However, growing debt might have been causing problems over the years, sources say. Several people close to him suggest that his sale of shares in IT company MindTree was part of his debt offloading process.

Sringeri MLA Raje Gowda said the coffee czar was harassed by the officials of the Income Tax Department. Raje Gowda spoke to DH during the search operation at Nethravathi bridge on Tuesday. The legislator, a close friend of Siddhartha, said the latter had become mentally weak after the raids conducted by Income Tax department.

However, Income Tax Department officials on Tuesday clarified that they never harassed the Coffee Day Enterprises promoter. Instead, the department had enabled him to sell his shares in Mindtree as per his wish, a senior officer of Income Tax told DH.

Siddhartha, who took the brand of coffee to a global level, was known for his philanthropic activities in Mudigere taluk. He was known for donation for many major programmes in the taluk. In spite of donating for various causes, he never used to share the stage at the programmes. He was known for his philanthropic activities, rather than in person to many in the taluk.

