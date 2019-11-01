'Cong, Communists tweaked history'

The Congress and the Communist parties tweaked history to further their interests in the pre-and post-Independence period. The ruling BJP is now setting the record (history) right, said BJP MLA from Bijapur City Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Yatnal said, “Tipu Sultan was despotic. He committed brutality against many communities. Hence, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is out to drop lesson on Tipu from textbooks. Dropping Tipu lesson from textbooks will only enhance the pride of the state,” the former Union minister said.

“The contributions and valour of Maharana Pratap and Prithviraj Chauhan should be included in textbooks.

Gandhi was one of the many freedom fighters who fought against the British. Dr B R Ambedkar himself had said Subhas Chandra Bose ended the British rule in India. There’s a need to study the ideas of Babasaheb,” Yatnal felt.

“Congress only remembers Nehru-Gandhi family. Bharat Ratna was conferred on Nehru, Indira and Rajiv. But they have insulted Ambedkar by not giving him India’s highest civilian award. We have showed enough respect to Nehru family and it’s time to move on,” the BJP legislator said.

“The Maharashtra and Haryana election results hold out important lessons for the BJP. The elections have taught the BJP not to neglect the local leaders and the major communities. I hope the party leadership would take all communities into confidence in the coming days,” he added.