Congress, JD(S) boot out rebels for backing BJP

Both Congress and JD(S) were left red-faced Wednesday as their own party workers began campaigning for disqualified legislators who are now contesting from the BJP for the December 5 bypolls.

The Congress expelled four corporators from KR Puram after they were found rallying for Byrathi Basavaraj, a Congress rebel. Basavaraj is contesting on the BJP ticket against Congress MLC M Narayanaswamy.

The expelled corporators are B N Jayaprakash (Basavanapura ward), M N Srikanth (Devasandra ward), V Suresh (A Narayanapura) and S G Nagaraj (Vijnana Nagara). They were expelled for indulging in anti-party activity for six years, the Congress said in an official release.

Meanwhile, in Mahalakshmi Layout, trouble brewed for JD(S) after two corporators openly declared that they were campaigning for BJP’s K Gopalaiah, the disqualified rebel who was with the regional party earlier.

Former deputy mayor Hemalatha, Gopalaiah’s wife who represents Vrushabhavathi Nagar ward has been expelled along with the party’s Marappanapalya councillor Mahadev M and Mahalakshmi Layout unit president Jayaram.

Mahadev was seen campaigning for BJP. Speaking to DH, he said he had no regrets as Gopalaiah was his mentor. “I have been with him for several years now. It only seems fair that I support him now. Moreover, the party hasn’t taken any of us into confidence. We do not know Girish Nashi, who is the party’s candidate in this constituency.”

On expected lines, the JD(S) also saw dissidence from Hemalatha. Terming the constituency as a “strong fort” of her husband, Hemalatha said she too was campaigning for BJP. “Ever since he quit the party, I too haven’t gone to the JD(S) office. The party is free to take action against me,” she said.