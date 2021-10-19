Congress threatens to file case against Kateel on defamatory remark on Rahul Gandhi

Congress on Tuesday threatened file a defamation case against BJP Karnataka president Nalin Kumar Kateel for calling Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a "drug addict".

"The BJP National leaders should immediately take action against Kateel and should sack him from the party. Otherwise, Congress workers will hold massive a protest against BJP," Youth Congress National President B V Srinivas said.

To divert public attention on burning issues like rising oil prices, unemployment, poverty, inflation, Kateel is making irresponsible statements, Srinivas told media.

Condemning Kateel's statement, Srinivas said the BJP leader should know his position before making defamatory comments against a national leader.

"Why is Kateel silent on burning issues like job loss due to Covid-19 and price rise in the state?" he questioned.

