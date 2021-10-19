Cong threatens action after Kateel calls Rahul 'addict'

Congress threatens to file case against Kateel on defamatory remark on Rahul Gandhi

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS,
  • Oct 19 2021, 21:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2021, 21:40 ist
BJP Karnataka president Nalin Kumar Kateel. Credit: DH File Photo

Congress on Tuesday threatened file a defamation case against BJP Karnataka president Nalin Kumar Kateel for calling Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a "drug addict".

"The BJP National leaders should immediately take action against  Kateel and should sack him from the party. Otherwise, Congress workers will hold massive a protest against BJP," Youth Congress National President B V Srinivas said.

Also Read | 'Rahul Gandhi a drug addict and peddler': Nalin Kateel stokes controversy; Congress demands apology

To divert public attention on burning issues like rising oil prices, unemployment, poverty, inflation, Kateel is making irresponsible statements, Srinivas told media.

Condemning Kateel's statement, Srinivas said the BJP leader should know his position before making defamatory comments against a national leader.

"Why is Kateel silent on burning issues like job loss due to Covid-19 and price rise in the state?" he questioned.

Rahul Gandhi
Nalin Kumar Kateel
Congress
BJP
India News
Karnataka

