Constitution will remain safe as long as Hindus remain majority in country: Ravi

BJP national general secretary C T Ravi said on Tuesday that the Constitution of India and women will remain safe as long as Hindus remain the majority in the country. Speaking at a press meet, he stated that when Hindus become the minority, the culture of Gandhara will be back. "Those who want to protect the Constitution should not forget this reality."

"Because of appeasement politics, Taliban are being created in the Madrasas of the country and there is a possibility of creating more Pakistans in the nation. As long as Hindutva-based politics remain in the land, Parsis and Yahudis too will get protection," Ravi explained.

"When the people with a mindset for equality remain as the majority, equality and independence of women will exist. Otherwise, the country will meet the same fate as Afghanistan," he cautioned.

"Going by the terrorist activities being unleashed by the Taliban by reading a scripture, one can understand the evil inspiration of that scripture. Those who study the scripture of India will not become Taliban, instead, they will become patriotic and visionary," the BJP leader added.

"The Congress is doing politics by forgetting the principle that the nation comes first and it is comparing patriotic outfits with Taliban. The grand-old party will join hands with anybody to form the government," he alleged.

Siddaramaiah's message

"If Opposition Leader in Legislative Party Siddaramaiah is going for rest or treatment, one should understand that he will send a message to the party workers and his followers that no election should be won under the leadership of KPCC president D K Shivakumar. It is evident that Siddaramaiah ensured the defeat of former Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and Mallikarjun Kharge," he accused.

"The party is in a position that it is not finding an able national president for the past 20 years. So is its state in Karnataka. The KPCC president has been finding it difficult to have his own working team for the past 18 months. Unfortunately, he is daydreaming to become the chief minister," Ravi quipped.

Reacting to a query on India's relationship with Afghanistan, he said foreign policies will be drafted for the welfare of the country. "Both policies and strategies are different," he added.