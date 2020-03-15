Coronavirus: Bandipur safari, hotels closed in Karnataka

As directed by the deputy commissioner, the Bandipur safari camp, the resorts and hotels coming under Bandipur limits have been closed as a precautionary measure. The tourists who were already staying at the resorts have been requested to vacate the place.

On Sunday, Health department personnel visited the resorts and ensured that the existing visitors, including the foreign tourists, vacated the place. Advance bookings at the hotels and resorts have been cancelled. They have also displayed boards that they are closed for a week.

The Bandipur safari counter, which is usually abuzz with activity on Sundays, wore a deserted look. As the people were asked to refrain from visiting the public tourist spots, there were no visitors on Sunday, except a few foreign tourists.

A six-member team from Canada and four tourists from Algeria arrived on the safari campus. However, they returned after range forest officer Naveen Kumar showed the DC order copy and explained about the situation.

The entry to the safari and to Nagarahole national park and tiger reserve has been prohibited from March 16 to March 23. However, vehicular movement (inter and intra district) that passes through the park will not be affected, according to a press release from Mysuru deputy commissioner Abhiram G Sankar.