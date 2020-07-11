Complete lockdown in Bengaluru from July 14 to 22

Coronavirus: Complete lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts from July 14 to 22

  • Jul 11 2020, 20:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2020, 21:17 ist
Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa orders complete lockdown in Bengaluru and Bengaluru Rural districts, on Saturday, from on July 14 to July 22. Essential services like milk booths, grocery, vegetables and pharmacies to stay open.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa ordering the reimposition of lockdown tweeted, "Considering the suggestions from experts to curb the increasing number of Covid cases, Government has decided to implement complete lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural Districts for 7 days starting 8 PM on Tuesday, 14th July. Detailed guidelines will be released on Monday." The CM further clarified that all essential services including supply of milk, vegetables, fruits, medicines and groceries will continue uninterrupted. "I appeal to people to cooperate with the government, follow all guidelines, take all precautionary steps and help us contain the pandemic," BSY said.

 

State Govt has issued detailed guidelines where the asymptomatic & mild symptomatic Covid-19 positive persons have been allowed "home isolation". The health team from district health authority/BBMP shall visit & assess the suitability of 'house' for home isolation, according to the Karnataka Govt.

1,533 new cases in Bengaluru were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases in the city to 16,862. Karnataka sees a record spike with 2,798 new cases, on Saturday.

More details awaited...

 

