Covid-19: Patil moves human rights panel

Highlighting instances of negligence in dealing with patients of Covid-19, senior Congress leader H K Patil has written to the State Human Rights Commission to take suo motu cognizance of such cases and initiate action against those involved.

Referring to the ‘inhumane’ manner in which those who died of Covid-19 were treated in Ballari, Raichur, Davangere and other districts, Patil urged the Commission to probe such incidents and ensure relief. “The Commission appears to have distanced itself from its responsibilities,” Patil said in a letter to its chairman.

“Are not respectful burial of the deceased, ensuring ambulance facility during emergencies and necessary treatment at hospitals, basic human rights,” he questioned. He accused the government of being silent in the wake of disrespectful handling of victims and denial of treatment to patients at some

hospitals.