CPCB finds gaps in Karnataka's action plan to fight air pollution

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has found major gaps in Karnataka’s Action Plan for Air Pollution, including a lack of specific targets and actionable plans, and has urged for a revision.

After years of delay, the state government finalised the action plan following pressure from the National Green Tribunal (NGT). A report in this regard was submitted by EMPRI in November 2022. But the government has not outlined specific timelines and funding details for implementing the plan.

Reviewing the action plan following an order by the NGT, the CPCB has pointed to vague proclamations of the plan and has asked the government to provide specifics of the plans. The CPCB review listed ‘a few examples’ in some of the sectors polluting the environment.

It noted that Karnataka’s policy for permitting new industries doesn’t mention any pre-requisite to be met with regard to air pollution for getting clearances and the ambitious goal of ‘shifting to gaseous fuels’ doesn’t have a timeline.

“The timeline for policy measures such as a policy to set up e-waste recycling units in industrial areas in compliance with e-waste management rules is mentioned as 50% to be completed by December 24. It is not clear whether the timeline refers to the formulation and the issue of the policy document or setting up of e-waste recycling units in industrial areas,” the note said.

Transportation, including vehicular emission, contributes to 51% of pollution in Bengaluru but the CPCP noted that Karnataka’s plan has no clarity on crucial matters, including the scrapping of old vehicles, fund allocation and fund utilisation plans. The action plan doesn’t provide details of financial implications for plans to manage the construction and demolition waste.

The CPCB has also noted that the schemes planned to stop the burning of stubble and other agricultural residues lack crucial details. The central board has also told the government to work with the neighbouring states, create an awareness plan on air quality management and incorporate within the action plan an emergency response for severe air pollution scenarios.

An official in the KSPCB said the Board will work on the measures suggested by the CPCB.