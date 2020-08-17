D K Shivakumar in Delhi to meet Congress leaders

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D K Shivakumar on Monday said he would hold a meeting with Congress President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi on strengthening the party in the state.

Shivakumar, who came to the national capital to meet the party top brass for the first time after became the state unit president, told reporters that he came here on the invitation of the party leaders.

He also said he would hold a meeting with party leaders through video conference due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shivakumar also said he would submit the report to party high-command about the activities of the party after he took charge.

He also attacked the BJP for constituting a fact-finding committee comprising saffron party leaders for the KG Halli violence. The BJP is trying to cover up its failure to control the root and indulging in diversionary tactics.

Terming that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is helpless, he said the CM charged officers for corruption over procurement of expensive hospital materials to treat Covid-19 patients instead of sacking Ministers.