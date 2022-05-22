In a first, ENT experts examine ears of exam candidates

In a first in Karnataka, ENT specialists examined the ears of candidates and permitted them to enter the examination hall only after they were convinced that no bluetooth or any other device was inserted in their ears.

Yes, this was the procedure followed in three postgraduate teacher recruitment test centres in the city on Saturday.

The initiative was aimed at preventing the malpractices during the recruitment test in the wake of large scale irregularities in the PSI recruitment scam.

It was discovered that candidates had used micro bluetooth and thus indulged in examination malpractices during the PSI recruitment. So, the district administration deployed ENT experts at the centres to check the ears of candidates.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction Department Thippeshappa told DH that two ENT experts were deployed for all three centres in the city. Separate benches were placed for them on the premises of the centre to test the ears of candidates using an otoscope. Candidates were permitted to enter the examination hall only after they consented to it.

He said of the 602 candidates, 444 appeared for the first session and 158 skipped the test. Of the 120 candidates enrolled for the second session, 41 skipped it and 79 appeared for the same.

As many as 602 candidates are expected to appear for the test slated to be held on Sunday as it is a common paper for all.