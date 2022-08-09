Villagers injured in wolf attack in Davangere

Villagers injured in wolf attack in Davangere

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Davangere,
  • Aug 09 2022, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2022, 14:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

As many as five villagers sustained injuries in a wolf attack at Holesirigere village near Malebennur in Harihar taluk on Tuesday.

The wolf entered the farm houses in the village and attacked the villagers.

The injured were taken to the General Hospital in Harihar after being given first aid at the Primary Health Centre.

It was reported that stray dogs attacked the wolf and it succumbed to the injuries.

Davangere
Wolf
Karnataka
wildlife

