‘Defence sector will gain from quantum communication breakthrough’

‘Defence sector to gain from quantum communication’

Secure communication channels between stationary sources and moving receivers could be of immense utility in the sector

R Krishnakumar
R Krishnakumar, DHNS,
  • Apr 02 2023, 01:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2023, 05:03 ist
Prof Urbasi Sinha heads the Quantum Information and Computing (QuIC) laboratory at RRI. Credit: DH Photo

The breakthrough in secure quantum communication achieved by researchers at the Raman Research Institute (RRI) here could have key applications in strategic domains including the country’s defence sector, the project lead said on Saturday.

Prof Urbasi Sinha who heads the Quantum Information and Computing (QuIC) laboratory at RRI said secure communication channels between stationary sources and moving receivers could be of immense utility in the sector.

“An example that I would take is the Indian Navy which is very interested in having secure shore-to-ship communication. There is a need to maintain this communication when the receiver, the ship, is moving,” she told DH.

The research team led by Prof Sinha has established secure communication between a stationary source and a moving receiver using Quantum Key Distribution which promises breach-proof security in communication.

Maintaining contact with the satellite and establishing a finite key requires a very sophisticated Pointing, Acquisition and Tracking mechanism, which the QuIC lab team has developed.

“Now, we are aiming for an Indian quantum communication network with the satellite and fibres that integrate with each other on a hybrid platform. We also want to establish a 13,000-km link with Canada,” she said.

Karnataka
quantum communications technology
Technology
Bengaluru

