DH Changemakers | Masons’ eco-friendly mark

Rasheed Kappan
Rasheed Kappan, DHNS,
  • Jan 01 2020, 11:25am ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2020, 12:10pm ist

Demolition squads bulldozing through Bengaluru’s crumbling heritage structures had first caught their eyes seven summers back. That shocking lack of a heritage consciousness and the acute vulnerability of every old building worth preserving had the architects in them think, talk and act conservation and sustainability.

For Sridevi Changali and Rosie Paul, the brains behind Masons Ink, the time was ripe to cut a new path that went beyond buildings and design. It was time to educate, redefine, refashion architecture to discover a sustainable connect with heritage.

Read more

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
DH Changemakers
Video
INTACH
Comments (+)
 