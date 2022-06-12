Dip in new Karnataka Covid cases, but positivity rate up

Dip in new K'taka Covid cases, positivity rate up

Suraksha P
Suraksha P, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 12 2022, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2022, 23:48 ist

Karnataka has reported 463 fresh cases of Covid-19 at a slighter higher positivity rate in spite of doing fewer tests, according to the health bulletin. The positivity rate for Saturday stood at 2.15%.

Bengaluru continues to lead the graph as the city saw 429 cases out of the 16,845 samples tested. The positivity rate stood at 2.61%. There were no fresh deaths during the said period. 

Karnataka
Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News
Karnataka News

