Dip in new Karnataka Covid cases, but positivity rate up

Karnataka has reported 463 fresh cases of Covid-19 at a slighter higher positivity rate in spite of doing fewer tests, according to the health bulletin. The positivity rate for Saturday stood at 2.15%.
Bengaluru continues to lead the graph as the city saw 429 cases out of the 16,845 samples tested. The positivity rate stood at 2.61%. There were no fresh deaths during the said period.
