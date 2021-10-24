Doctor arrested for killing wife with lethal injection

Nine months after investigation, the Davangere police cracked a murder case that seemed natural death initially and nabbed a doctor on charges of killing his spouse.

Sources in police stated that Channeshappa, serving as a doctor in Rameshwara in Nyamathi taluk, was the accused in the case.

After killing his wife Shilpa (36) by giving a lethal injection to her on February 11 this year, he phoned his father-in-law and told him that she was suffering from low blood pressure and died on her way to the hospital.

All the family members believed him initially. But the injection marks on her left shoulder and bleeding marks from the mouth led to suspicion. Parents of the woman lodged a complaint at Nyamathi police station alleging that it was not a natural death but murder. The couple had a son and daughter.

The post mortem report confirmed that she died of lethal injection.

During the interrogation, Channeshappa said that his wife used to take tablets for headaches. However, her parents denied that she had any health disorder.

It is said that the doctor, an alcoholic and believer of black magic, was harassing his wife to bring money from her parents to construct a house in Shivamogga. During the interrogation, he admitted that he killed his spouse. Police have filed a charge sheet against him in court.