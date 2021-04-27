Election for two local bodies underway in Karnataka

Amid restrictions imposed by the government to cut the chain of Covid-19, the elections to Bhadravathi City Municipal Council and Thirthahalli Town Panchayat are being held on Tuesday.

Many voters are yet to step out of their homes for the polling to 34 wards of Bhadravathi City Municipal Council. The town has 1,26,613 voters. Of them, 60,881 are male and 64, 714 are female.

As many as 139 polling stations have been set up. Of them, 23 are sensitive, 54-hyper-sensitive and 62 are general polling booths. As many as 648 government employees have been deployed on poll duty. Of them, 167 are presiding officers, 167 are assistant presiding officers and 314 are polling officers.

Security arrangements have been made to ensure smooth and fair conduct of polls. Two DySPs, four circle police inspectors, 15 police sub-inspectors, 34 assistant sub-inspectors have been deployed on election duty. In total, 250 police personnel are on poll duty. One Karnataka State Reserve Platoon, four district armed reserve platoon have also been deployed on duty.

Thirthahalli TP

The elections to 15 wards of Thirthahalli Town Panchayat are also being held on the same day. The town has 11,845 voters. Of them, 5,734 are male while 6,111 are female.

There are 15 polling stations and 72 government employees have been deployed on poll duty.

BJP has fielded candidates in all 15 wards, while Congress has fielded 13 and extended support to two independents.