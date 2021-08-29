Engineering fees in Karnataka may go up by 5-10% this year

The fees for engineering courses for the current academic year is likely to be increased by 5% to 10%.

Sources from the higher education department said they might consider increasing the fees by 5% to 10%, following a demand from private engineering college managements in the state.

"It's been three years since the fees for engineering courses were hiked. The college managements are demanding a fee hike, citing the increase in salaries for staff and other expenditure. They are demanding a 30% hike, but the government may consider up to 10%," said sources in the department.

"Looking at the fees for medical courses, which the government is increasing every year, the engineering colleges are placing demands," the sources said.

Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan said he will call representatives from private college managements for talks in the second week of September.

"We have not decided anything yet. We will call the representatives of college managements to discuss the matter in the second week of September," said the minister.

Private engineering colleges in the state have demanded for a 25% to 30% fee hike for undergraduate engineering courses this year. A group of them even met former chief minister B S Yediyurappa in this regard. The delegation was led by a senior BJP leader from coastal Karnataka.

Existing fees

Under lower fees category:

- KCET quota: Rs 65,360

- COMEDK quota: Rs 1,43,748

Under higher fees category:

- KCET quota: Rs 58,806

- COMEDK quota: Rs 2,01,960

Seat sharing:

45% for KCET quota, 30% for COMEDK quota, 25% for NRI and management quota