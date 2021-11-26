Farmers block highway in Mysuru

Farmers block highway in Mysuru

The farmers staged a protest demanding the government fulfil various demands

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Nov 26 2021, 17:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2021, 17:27 ist
The city police diverted the traffic. Credit: DH Photo

Vehicle movement was disrupted on Mysuru-Ooty Highway, as farmers blocked the highway, near APMC in Mysuru city, on Friday.

The farmers staged a protest demanding the government fulfil various demands.

The farmers, led by State Sugarcane Growers Association president Kurbur Shanta Kumar, hit the streets along with cattle. The farmers tied their cattle on the road and staged protests.

However, the city police diverted the traffic.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mysuru
Karnataka
India News
Farmers protests

Related videos

What's Brewing

Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod

Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod

Snapchat, Tiktok may increase depression in adults

Snapchat, Tiktok may increase depression in adults

Iceland's journey to the centre of the Earth

Iceland's journey to the centre of the Earth

'Antim' movie review: Engaging gangster drama

'Antim' movie review: Engaging gangster drama

Argentina pays tribute to 'beloved son' Maradona

Argentina pays tribute to 'beloved son' Maradona

Heavy rains: Red alert for five Tamil Nadu districts

Heavy rains: Red alert for five Tamil Nadu districts

Remembering the heroes of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

Remembering the heroes of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

DH Radio | Ad censors: A tightrope walk

DH Radio | Ad censors: A tightrope walk

 