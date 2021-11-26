Farmers block highway in Mysuru

Vehicle movement was disrupted on Mysuru-Ooty Highway, as farmers blocked the highway, near APMC in Mysuru city, on Friday.
The farmers staged a protest demanding the government fulfil various demands.
The farmers, led by State Sugarcane Growers Association president Kurbur Shanta Kumar, hit the streets along with cattle. The farmers tied their cattle on the road and staged protests.
However, the city police diverted the traffic.
