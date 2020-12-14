Flight service between Kalaburagi and Tirupati from Jan 11

Star Air of Ghodawat Enterprises Private Limited group will launch a flight operation between Kalaburagi and Tirupati for four days in a week from January 11, 2021.

Booking has begun from Monday itself.

The flight will be operated between Kalaburagi and the pilgrimage centre on every Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. The basic fare will be around Rs 2000.

The flight will leave Kalaburagi at 9:55 am and will land at Tirupati at 11:00 am. In return journey, it will leave Tirupati at 2:25 pm and will arrive at Kalaburagi airport at 3:30 pm.

Under UDAN scheme, Star Air had obtained a permission from the Aviation Ministry to launch a flight service between Kalaburagi and Tirupati.

Various associations including Hyderabad Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry ( HKCCI) had appealed to commence flight service on this route.

"Alliance Air company has been appealed to commence a flight operation between Kalaburagi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. The officials have assured that a call in this regard will be taken soon", said HKCCI President Amarnath Patil.