Flood situation normalizing, nearly 7 lakh evacuated

Inflows into reservoirs are “steadily decreasing” and the flood situation is “improving,” the government said on Tuesday.

Death toll due to the floods now stands at 54, after rescue personnel found more bodies in the rain-ravaged areas. As many as 6.97 lakh people have been evacuated, more than half of whom have taken shelter in relief camps, according to the disaster management wing of the Revenue department.

While inflow into Linganamakki, Supa, Varahi and Harangi has reduced, there is no change in inflow to Hemavathi, KRS, Kabini, Bhadra, Tungabhadra, Ghataprabha and Malaprabha, according to data.

In all, 55,325 homes have been damaged either completely or partially. Besides 54 people who have been killed, 15 people are reportedly missing - six in Kodagu and four in Belagavi. All tourists who were stranded in the Virupapur Gadde have been airlifted to safety, authorities said.

A slight decrease in the number of relief camps and the number of people in them indicates that the situation is normalising, officials said.

Human deaths - 54 (up from 48 on Monday)

Missing - 15

People evacuated - 6,97,398

Animals rescued - 51,460

Relief camps - 1,151

People in relief camps - 3,90,210

Houses damaged - 55,325

Crop loss - 4.45 lakh hectares

