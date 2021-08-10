Give reservation benefits to Panchamasalis: Seer demands govt

Kudalasangama-based Panchamasali Mutt Seer Jagadguru Basava Jaya Mrityunjaya Swami threatened that he would launch an agitation in Freedom Park, Bengaluru from October 1 if the state government fails to add the Panchamasali community under the 2A category before September as it promised.

Speaking to media persons, here on Tuesday evening, he said the Centre has decided to restore the power of states to prepare a list of backward classes. So, the BJP-led government in Karnataka must provide 2 A category reservation benefits to the Panchamasali community without fail.

Welcoming the passage of The 127th Constitution Amendment Bill 2021 in Lok Sabha, the seer said the bill aims to clear a constitutional amendment that aims to restore the power of states to identify backward castes. With this, the state government gets the power to provide reservation benefits to backward classes. So, the government must collect a report from Backward Classes Commission and accord reservation benefits to the community, the seer demanded.

Recalling the past, the seer said the then chief minister B S Yediyurappa had promised in the assembly that reservation benefits would be given to the community in six months when padayatra was taken out from Bidar. Now, Basavaraj Bommai who had convinced Yediyurappa in this regard has become chief minister. Bommai, who became legislator thrice, has the responsibility of expressing gratitude to the community by including it under the 2A category in a month.

The seer said a meeting of the Panchamasali community agitation committee will be held in Hubballi on August 12 and the next course of action will be decided there. Panchamasali pratijna panchayat abhiyan will be organised across the state from August 26 to 30 and it will start from Male Mahadeshwara temple, Chamarajnagar district.