Governor Vajubhai Vala to be discharged soon

Governor Vajubhai Vala, who was admitted to a private hospital in a hush-hush manner in the city for bypass surgery, is recovering at the hospital on Bannerghatta Road and will be discharged soon, doctors treating him said.

The governor was admitted to the hospital on November 24. The news about Vala’s condition was kept under wraps so that a coronary artery bypass surgery could be performed on him.

The hospital defended its decision not to go public over the governor’s condition, saying that he had been admitted in ‘private capacity’ without protocol, to avoid disturbing other patients and their relatives. According to sources, the governor changed three cars before reaching the hospital to avoid being noticed.

Post-surgery, he was in ICU. At present, he has been shifted to a special room and is expected to be discharged soon, doctors said. Vivek Jawali, Chairman, Department of Cardiovascular Sciences, Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru, said, “He was seen by me after an angiogram, post which he was suggested to undergo coronary bypass surgery. He had a diabetic, tight and calcific triple vessel coronary disease.”